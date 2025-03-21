Steve Herbert: All the doom and gloom of late at Crawley Town has disappeared in an instant with the return of Scott Lindsey

Scott Lindsey is back! What a morning to be a Red.

All the doom and gloom of late has disappeared in an instant with the return of the Gaffer.

After his heroics of last season, cumulating in promotion in the most amazing way at Wembley in May. The man that brought this football club its greatest day out, has returned to grace the Broadfield Stadium dugout once again. In all honesty it’s a match made in heaven.

He is loved by the Crawley faithful, and even if Reds fail to win another game this season, it won’t matter one bit. As the appointment of Scott is a signing of intent as to what we hope to achieve next season. The CTSA announced this week on their new YouTube channel that the club has no plan.

Scott Lindsey doing one of his trademark celebrations last season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Well I’d say a lot of people are waking up eating humble pie this morning, because Scott Lindsey with his three year deal most certainly is the plan.

Although to be quite honest no one saw this appointment coming. Clearly he was just on loan at MK Dons. Whatever happens over the next couple of months, it’s all about the planning and preparation for next season. No one is expecting us to retain our League One status. But if anyone can pull a rabbit out of a hat Scott Lindsey can. But in reality the chant must be changed from Wembley to…

‘We’ve got Scotty Lindsey and he’s taking us to Bromley!’

Welcome home Gaffer!