Steve Herbert: An impressive performance that deserved so much more

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert's latest column on Reds.

To come back from 2-0 down and then 3-1 down to get back to 3-3 was impressive Roy of the Rovers stuff. With the game all square again and with 30 minutes to play, you could only see one winner, us!

Unfortunately yet another defensive lapse let in Posh's number seven who produced a quality finish to win the game for the home side. That was what cost us on Saturday.

We are seriously missing Dion Conroy and Josh Flint right now. Something along the back line just isn't working. It was a real shame to gift Peterborough four goals. As we started the game so well, only to be two goals down by the 23rd minute. It's a shame because that part of our game, defending has improved of late.

View from the away end at London Road on Saturday.

But a certain individual performance and I'm not going to name names, had an absolute shocker at the back. It just shows how much we are missing the two lads I've mentioned above.

What was positive was the fact we scored three goals away from home, Will Swan had another excellent game up front and took his goal superbly, also getting the assist for Adeyemo's goal in the first half. Another huge positive and I'm going to bang on about this again and again, was the away supporter.

Three hundred and seventy two Crawley fans made the journey, which was 40-odd more than we took nine years ago for a crucial relegation game under Dean Saunders that we lost by the same scoreline in 2015.

The noise even before kick off was incredible, and it silenced the home support all afternoon. It's a real shame because on another day that performance minus the shocking defending would easily have got us the three points.

Now we have to try our hardest to get some points on the board against a Birmingham City side who are next up at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday, December 23.