Steve Herbert: Feed the Swan and he will score!

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert gives his thoughts on the latest match at the Broadfield Stadium

When this campaign comes to a close next May, it will possibly be moments like Saturday's that dictate which League we will be playing in next season. A superb passage of Reds play midway through the first half resulted in a delightful cross from Toby Mullarkey that ended with a superb finish from Crawley's number nine Will Swan. It was a clinical goal at a crucial time, not just in the game, but in our season.

With the busy Christmas calendar fast approaching, the three points earned have put us in great position just above the relegation zone. The win also puts us just three points behind the side we play next Charlton Athletic. What a night that's going to be at the Valley against manager Rob Elliot's old club on Tuesday 3rd December.

Tickets are on sale now both online and from the Crawley Town ticket office. We are going to need as many Reds fans there as possible to back the boys to what will hopefully produce yet another positive result. We are currently on a superb run in both the league and FA Cup, with just one defeat in our last seven. A run that has produced four clean sheets and three wins.

Talking of the FA Cup, Lincoln City return to the Broadfield Stadium this Saturday where the Crawley boys will fancy their chances of progressing to round three in January having dispatched Lincoln 3-0 at the end of last month in the League.

Of course we can't expect a repeat of that scoreline and I'm sure the Imps will have revenge in their own sights. But what a brilliant opportunity for the town to progress and get a plum tie in the next round, when the Premier League giants enter the competition. Arsenal away at the emirates anyone? Match prices have been slashed to just £10 for adults, and free for under 14's. Bring the noise and let's prevail once again!