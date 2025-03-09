Steve Herbert: Panutche Camara and Reggie the Red save the day

The latest thoughts of Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert.

A 19th minute equaliser saved the day for Rob Elliott's Reds against promotion chasing Reading at the Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley Town once again proved we can mix it with the best of them at this level.

The late leveller was justified after a completely flattering scoreline in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, when we ended up on the wrong end of a 4-1 result, despite dominating the Royals for large spells in Berkshire. This time around Crawley dominated once again, especially in the second half, and if goalkeeper Jojo had been a bit quicker with his distribution we may well of won it.

But beggars can't be choosers, and I for one will take the point which stops a three-game losing streak. The game before this one saw 104 fans venture to Lincoln last Tuesday night which was very impressive numbers for a midweek game considering the supporters coach never ran. We took the lead after just six minutes, but then unfortunately we came unstuck by our inability to defend crosses and succumbed to yet another 4-1 defeat.

Reds captain Dion Conroy limped off injured in Lincolnshire, and was replaced as Captain on Saturday against Reading by, in my opinion, our player of the season Charlie Barker who has been exceptional this campaign for us.

Also back in the starting line-up was Toby Mullarkey who returned from injury. Both players looked very commanding and completely committed to the cause for our fight for survival.

When you haven't got the most quality of players in the league, what can make up for it is courage, commitment and determination to make our squad as strong as possible. It will be that togetherness and never say die attitude that these players have, that could see us retain our League One status.

A trip to Huddersfield awaits this weekend, that could be just the sort of venue for these boys to turn it on.