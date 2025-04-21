Steve Herbert: Plenty of happy bouncing bunnies over Easter weekend for Reds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a fantastic couple of days for Scott Lindsey’s Red Devils over the Easter period. Four points gained and results at the bottom going our way.

The weekend started with a mammoth trip to League One Champions Birmingham City, where Reds came away with a brilliant point after an heroic performance that resulted in a 0-0 draw at St Andrews in front of 27,000 plus supporters, with 615 travelling fans making an incredible noise from the away end.

It wasn’t all one way traffic either, with Crawley having several chances of their own, with the best opportunity falling to Hepburn-Murphy mid way through the second half. With the goal gaping he somehow managed to skew the ball over the bar.

The Reds hero of the match though was undoubtedly twenty year old Pompey emergency loan Keeper Toby Stewart, who made some brilliant stops to deny moneybags Birmingham on his EFL debut. Whatever it takes, get this young shot stopper back on a season long loan for the 2025/26 campaign.

615 Crawley fans in the away end at St Andrews who witnessed a fantastic point for the Reds.

Toby was our eighth goalkeeper of the campaign, and that stat alone goes a long way to suggesting what our problem has been. Stability is key for any side, and a quality assured goalkeeper who is comfortable with his hands and feet should have been the priority back in August.

The brilliant point in Brum, was quickly followed 48 hours later by an excellent 3-1 home win against Exeter City. This time Hepburn-Murphy had his shooting boots on scoring a brace, and assisting the other for Camara.

On loan Keeper Toby Stewart had another excellent game, and with Cambridge, Burton and Bristol Rovers all losing it means we take our fight for survival to the penultimate weekend of the season when we host our final home game of the season against already safe Northampton Town.

For Crawley it’s simple, we just need two win our two remaining matches now, and hope that Lady Luck goes our way. On the same day we host the cobblers, Burton Albion who have a game in hand on us, face relegation threatened Cambridge Utd who are two points below us. How we could all do with a Cambridge victory next weekend, a side I’ve always opted for in the boat race! :)

Come on the U's!