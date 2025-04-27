Steve Herbert: Whatever we’ll be we’ll be, we’re going to Bromley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

So near yet so far. League Two is calling, as Crawley Town find themselves heading back to the likes of MK Dons and Tranmere Rovers next season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a day that started in such positive fashion with Reading winning at Bristol Rovers. It was a late goal in the other crucial game that has all but mathematically sealed Reds fate. Cambridge United had dramatically equalised late on at Burton Albion to huge cheers at the Broadfield Stadium.

But just when we had that glimmer of hope to hang onto it was snatched away from us in devastating fashion, when somehow ten men Burton found an injury time winner to virtually relegate us. Such is the goal difference between us and Burton, the dream of staying up this season has evaporated. It was another real kick in the teeth moment to our season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest disappointment was the fact that Scott Lindsey and his players had done their bit with a superb 3-0 win over Northampton Town. But it has turned out to be too little too late.

A tribute to the legend Ken Blackmore at the Northampton game on Saturday.

We now head to Shrewsbury next weekend with just pride left to play for. Hopefully though Scott gets to keep the majority of this squad together, because we are no doubt going to have a good crack at bouncing back at the first attempt.

The win over Northampton was also a fitting tribute to the late Ken Blackmore, or ‘Travel Ken’ as most fans knew him by. Ken was a lifelong passionate Reds supporter who worked tirelessly at the club in a voluntary position.

When we first entered the football league Ken used to help run the CTSA supporters coaches to the away games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hence the nickname ‘Travel Ken’. He always had a smile and a story to tell. Me and my son Ryan shared many an away terrace with the great man over the years. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace my friend.