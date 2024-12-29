Steve Leake: Will it be the point gained or the two points lost, that defines our season?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lifelong Crawley Town fan Steve Leake gives his thoughts on Reds' festive period.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I listened to Luke White, representing the Red Devils on Tilton Talk, as I prepared for the biggest League match we have hosted for a while against Birmingham City.

Their Away End podcast wasn’t too condescending, but the general feeling was that we would lose but by how many was in question. As it turned out, in spite of the fantastic support from an almost capacity crowd, Birmingham secured a 1-0 victory thanks to a 79th minute Jay Stansfield goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team and the supporters did everything they could, in the true spirit of Town, Team, Together, to secure at least a point but it wasn’t to be and everyone went home anticipating another good performance on Boxing Day against Orient. Unfortunately, that wasn’t to happen as we underperformed in front of 419 travelling Red Devil fans.

Crawley's Armando Quitirna retuned to the starting line-up at Exeter and scored | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

The great majority of the travelling support accepted the performance and result with good grace, applauding both players and Rob Elliott as they reciprocated in a manner which, to me, suggested they realised that they had not performed well. However, some of our travelling support, presumably the same people who had started the “We are “a four-letter word meaning excrement” chant during the second half, started to abuse the players with foul and abusive language in front of the players families and friends.

When I remonstrated with them all I got was a “we follow them up and down the country at great expense and that gives us the right to criticise them”.

Indeed, it does, but in a positive way such as “Come on lads, you’re better than that. Chins up and make sure it doesn’t happen again”. I could even accept the use of a certain expletive before the words “better” and “doesn’t”. As for the negative chanting during the second half, how was that supposed to encourage the players to play better?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I do appreciate that we are a self-deprecating lot, taking pride in being the underdog. I myself, have even used “Tinpot and Proud” as the title of my third book but I would never dream of doing the opposition supporters job for them.

And so, to Sunday. Before the game I do believe we would have been pleased with a draw against the Grecians of Exeter City but when we took the lead through Panutche Camara after just 15 minutes a shock result was beginning to enter into my thoughts.

Then, in 12 crazy minutes before half time we relinquished the lead and then put the game beyond the home side, or so it seemed at the time, through goals from Will Swann, Tola Showunmi and Armando Quitirna. We held the 4-1 scoreline until we made our first substitutions in the 59th minute, Quitirna making way for Joy Mukena and Tola Showunmi for John-Jules and within a minute Exeter had scored their second and were on their way back into the game.

Gary Smith on Ifollow got a little carried away, saying the deficit had been halved, but that’s just me trying to make light of the fact that squeaky bottom time was just about to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I personally think we should have gone looking for a fifth goal prior to making the first of our substitutions, and for me, listening to the game in my sick bed, it seemed inevitable that we would concede at least another goal, or two or maybe even three.

In the end it proved to be just two and we earned a point we weren’t expecting before the game but two less than we thought we might get at half time. Will it be the point gained or the two points lost, that defines our season?