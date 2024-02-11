At a ground that had not been a happy hunting ground in recent years, Town scored two unanswered goals.Chances for both sides were at a premium all afternoon. The two vital goals came from Joe Radley-Martin in the fifth minute, sweeping home after great work down the left by Tom Chalaye, and then from Mark Goldson in the 77th minute, cooly slotting home down the right channel after being played in by Radley-Martin.Town’s other really good chance of note was shortly before the second goal.

Goldson,after a great run down the right, crossed for Meehan at the far post, and he should have converted from an angle with defenders and goalie scrambling around on the line, however he blazed over.Crowborough had plenty of possession in the game but they only created two real chances during the afternoon and luckily for Town the woodwork saved them on both occasions.

In the first half a looping shot came back off the inside of the post to safety and early in the second half a header from close range cannoned back off the bar. Other than this the Town back four of Clark, Shooman, Da Costa and Cooper were in great form all afternoon dealing with all that was thrown at them.As the second half wore on it felt more and more like it was going to be Steyning’s day, as the midfield started to slowly win the almighty battle in the centre of the park, eventually creating the icing on the cake of Goldson’s strike.The win springs Steyning further up the league and creates a small bit of daylight between them and those below them – with Newhaven and Hassocks still in sight above them. All to play for in an exciting run in.Full credit to Crowborough for getting the game on when many others managed not to on after all the week’s rain, and being great hosts as always.Att 277