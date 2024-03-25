Steyning lead SCFL premier title race after Eastbourne United are beaten

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both sides were grateful for the Steyning 3G pitch as a downpour before kick-off absolutely drenched the gathering crowd and would have threatened a grass surface.

As it was the surface was superb, and both teams took to the pitch knowing that this was in every sense a six-pointer. Steyning looked to start with a bang, but United were organised and countered every threat with no real drama; indeed it didn’t take long for United to start threatening the Steyning goal, without either keeper being really tested too much.

On 20 minutes Broadbent had to be alert for a fine tip over to keep the scores level, but that was about the extent of the real threat. Just before half time Harvey Mapstone’s enthusiasm got the better of him and he went into the referee’s book.

Marc Goldson picks up the MOm award after Steyning beat Eastbourne Utd | Picture: Steyning Town FC

The second half was much the same, with United this time having the upper hand until the hour mark, as an awkward bounce led to an uncharacteristic misjudgement from Broadbent and an unfortunate opening goal to Steyning.

Despite the mounting trepidation, United fans were cheered up on 75 minutes by the return of talisman Mason Creese from the bench after an extended period of injury.

United put the pressure on but to no avail as Steyning held on and United’s chances of a play-off place became much harder.

Steyning are top – a point ahead of Newhaven but having played a game more. Eastbourne United are seventh and eight points off the final play-off place.