Both sides were grateful for the Steyning 3G pitch as a downpour before kick-off absolutely drenched the gathering crowd and would have threatened a grass surface.

As it was the surface was superb, and both teams took to the pitch knowing that this was in every sense a six-pointer. Steyning looked to start with a bang, but United were organised and countered every threat with no real drama; indeed it didn’t take long for United to start threatening the Steyning goal, without either keeper being really tested too much.

On 20 minutes Broadbent had to be alert for a fine tip over to keep the scores level, but that was about the extent of the real threat. Just before half time Harvey Mapstone’s enthusiasm got the better of him and he went into the referee’s book.

Marc Goldson picks up the MOm award after Steyning beat Eastbourne Utd | Picture: Steyning Town FC

The second half was much the same, with United this time having the upper hand until the hour mark, as an awkward bounce led to an uncharacteristic misjudgement from Broadbent and an unfortunate opening goal to Steyning.

Despite the mounting trepidation, United fans were cheered up on 75 minutes by the return of talisman Mason Creese from the bench after an extended period of injury.

United put the pressure on but to no avail as Steyning held on and United’s chances of a play-off place became much harder.

Steyning are top – a point ahead of Newhaven but having played a game more. Eastbourne United are seventh and eight points off the final play-off place.

Next up for United is Little Common on Tuesday night at Little Common Rec – three points for the visitors is now an absolute necessity.

AFC Varndeaians 0 Little Common 1

SCFL premier

A Jamie Bunn goal thirteen minutes from time was enough to see Little Common leave the Withdean Stadium with three points on Saturday.

In a match with little goalmouth action, it was the hosts who went closest to opening the scoring in the first half when a ball across the box was fired wide of the target.

Common keeper Tommy Sceal did well to keep out an effort at his near post which zipped across the wet surface – while at the other end Jack Thoms had a penalty appeal waved away.

Common enjoyed good spells of possession in the second half without troubling the home keeper.