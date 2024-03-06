Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SCFL Premier

There is no shame in being beaten fair and square by robust, experienced new leaders Steyning on their Shooting Field patch.

Harry Shooman picks up his Steyning MoM prize after the win over Horsham YMCA | Picture: Steyning Town FC

But this was another case of what might have been for YMCA, who enjoyed equal possession and created chances.

YM made the early running, but Steyning soon perked up, squandering a one on one opportunity before Charlie Meehan accepted a ball from the right, putting it over YM keeper Aaron Jeal in.

Steyning then hit the post but YM kept running, and just before the break, Sekou Toure couldn’t reach a cross that might have produced the equaliser.

Early in the second half, Steyning’s Harry Shooman cut in to intercept, firing into the bottom corner for an opportunist goal.

Horsham on their way to victory over Shoreham | Picture: Gavin Hewins

Chances followed at either end – until, with 11 minutes let, MoM Shooman latched on to a pass, slotting home to put the result beyond doubt.

There was still time for further goalscoring, but, with an empty net beckoning, somehow the Barrowmen contrived to find the side netting when a 4-0 win looked a certainty.

Steyning coach Danny Wood said: “They were well-taken goals in another top performance.”

YM manager Dean Carden told the County Times: “We had equal possession, but we started the second half slowly, as we’ve been doing, letting them through to ship in another goal, making it very difficult for ourselves against a good, strong side.”

On Saturday, Steyning visit Little Common, while YM host Peacehaven & Telescombe before welcoming Midhurst & Easebourne next Tuesday.

MARTIN READ

Shoreham Women 1 Horsham Women 2

With Saltdean and Eastbourne Borough having secured the top two places in the Sussex Women’s & Girls’ League Premier, Horsham beat Shoreham in the battle to secure third – which may yet bring promotion.

This fixture was switched to the Camping World Community Stadium because of an unplayable pitch in Shoreham.

Both teams were timid in the first half, with neither able to find their footing.

The woodwork prevented Horsham from taking the lead midway through the half, then Shoreham broke the deadlock with a shot that beat Horsham keeper Lucy Apps.

Horsham manager Steve McGrane rejigged things at the break and the second half was much better.

The Hornets were creating more opportunities and, in the 49th minute, sub Nicole McKay struck the equaliser after Georgia Bowen’s pass.

A draw would have benefited Horsham more and Shoreham kept pushing for the winner, but Apps was exceptional and made 15 saves.

There was late drama as sub Yazmin Williams scored a fantastic solo goal in the 89th minute to put Horsham 2-1 up.

Boss McGrane said: “We were not at our best but fair play to the team – they kept going and got the win. Special mention to Lucy, who pulled off some great saves, and what an amazing goal by Yazmin, her first for us.”