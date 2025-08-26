Steyning Town in big bank holiday win at Horsham YM

Steyning Town made it a magic Monday to round off the bank holiday weekend with a 6-1 win at Horsham YM.

On paper, this looked like it was going to be a really tough test for the Barrowmen. Town were missing, through injury or absence, eight of their first team squad and Horsham were on three wins out of three in the league coming into the game

The fact this proved to be a comfortable morning’s work for the team can only be put down to excellent planning by the management team and a classy and committed performance by the players.

There was action from the first whistle as the hosts went on the attack and within 20 seconds Bromage was called into action in the Town goal.

From that very first attack, Steyning raced up the other end and Jarvis played a slide-rule pass, putting Joe Benn through one on one and he made no mistake with a great finish into the bottom corner, his first goal of the season.

From that moment, the first half was one-way traffic with Town creating chance after chance that went begging including a number of one on ones.

Their neat passing game proving too much for the hosts and the pace in attack tearing their defence apart. Blencowe was getting forward excellently on the right hand side and Jarvis and Heath were asking many questions with and stretching the YM back four their pace.

However Town weren’t taking their chances until Benn popped up with his second in the 20th minute slamming a chance home from close range into the roof of the net.

It wasn’t long until a third goal came along and this was a cracker. The in form Bridgman slamming home a terrific volley from the edge of the box which left the keeper stranded. A sweet strike.

So Steyning went in at half time three goals to the good but feeling was there that the game was still not done and dusted.

They didn’t have to wait long in the second half for another. First, Joe Benn completed his hat-trick on 50 minutes with a great right foot drive from outside the box And shortly afterwards on 55 minutes Bridgman was there again with another fine goal, this time a free kick from 25 yards into the top left hand corner. The game was done and dusted now

After this the pace and the sting was taken out of the game somewhat and the hosts were allowed to come into the game and they grabbed one go back with a neat low finish. However Town were not done for the afternoon and Bridgman completed his hattrick in the 81st minute with a snappy finish from close range.

All in all a great afternoons work for the Barrowmen. Plummer and Freeman dominated the central midfield area and the back line were solid all afternoon. The forwards did their job and were pretty clinical, although chances were missed, especially in the first half. Overall this ended a great weekend for Town who overcame Arundel Fc by 3 goals to 1 in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Clearly an off day for the hosts who will come back stronger. Next up for Steyning is a great home FA Cup tie on Saturday against Lancing FC

Steyning Town: M. Bromage Blencowe T.Bromage Oladokun Kaslauskas Plummer Freeman Jarvis Heath Bridgman Benn. Subs used: Rance Miles Skerry Not used: Hoarty