Steyning Town in top three as fine form continues

Steyning Town put on one of their best performances of the season as they dispatched Little Common 4-0.

Two goals came in each half to complete a win that leaves Michael Hamm’s side third in the table.

In the first half MoM Dion Jarvis bundled one home to make the breakthrough then Max Blencowe added an absolute stunner, rasping one home after a neat backheel from Jarvis shortly before half-time to put the Barrowmen firmly in control.

The visitors had one good ten-minute spell in the first half when keeper Mitch Bromage made one fine save.

Dion Jarvis receives his MoM prize from sponsor Greg Payne from Premier Managed Technologies | Picture via STFC

Steyning totally dominated the second half and it really became a case of damage limitation for the visitors.

Conrad Honore pounced from the edge of the box following up a smart save from the keeper and finished high into the net – then right on the final whistle Jarvis added his second of the afternoon with a glancing header low into the net.

In between the goals, Steyning went close on a number of occasions and Honore and Jarvis both hit the post.

It was a great afternoon for the Barrowmen thanks to a strong performance right across the team. A tough test comes up this Tuesday at Newhaven as they look to continue to push up the league.

Steyning: M Bromage, T Bromage, Blencowe, Honore, Oladokun, Docherty, Daniels-Yeomans, Plummer, Bridgman, Jarvis, Brewer. Subs used: King, Hoarty, Rance, Freeman, Kaslauskas.

AFC Varndeanians 1 Wick 2

SCFL premier

Youthful Wick fought back from being a goal down to gain their fourth SCFL premier win of the season and climb towards mid-table respectability.

The Dragons fell behind in the 38th minute but refused to buckle and went into the break on level terms thanks to an equaliser from captain Charlie Robinson.

Teenager Isaac Glanfield stuck away the winner with 15 minutes remaining at the Withdean Stadium and Lee Baldwin's team held on for a deserved victory.

“It was a good win with one of the most youthful teams we have fielded in the four or five years I’ve been here,” said the Wick manager. “It was a very difficult pitch to play on, really tough, and we struggled a bit in the first half because the natural thing to do is try to play the normal passing game.

“But we rolled our sleeves up after the break and the experienced players showed tremendous leadership while the younger players ran and ran and ran and they were the two key components which got us the win.

“Frankie Spiteri, our new 6ft 4in forward, ran his socks off and was an absolute workhorse as were the other youngsters in the side. We would have gone there in previous years and struggled in those conditions so we are really pleased with the result especially with the youngsters coming into the side, freshening it up a bit and getting some wins under our belt.”

The Dragons are next in action next Tuesday (November 4) when they entertain Peacehaven (7.30pm).

AFC Fishbourne 1 Goring CC FC 3

Malcolm Simmonds Cup R2

Goring won well when they travelled to West Sussex premier division side AFC Fishbourne in the cup.

They started brightly with captain Todor Bankov firing just over following good play from Ben Crack, then a pinpoint cross from Dan Wilson found Bambo who shot wide.

On 13 minutes a Bankov free kick brought a fine save from the Fishbourne keeper and Goring took the lead after 20 minutes when another cross from Wilson found Bambo, who scored from ten yards.

Fishbourne forced fine saves from Goring keeper Kieran Gillard but Goring went further ahead on 32 minutes when a Sam Sibthorpe pass found Bambo, who slotted home from just inside the box.

An unstoppable 25-yard free kick from Bankov on 40 minutes made it 3-0 at half-time.

The second half saw Fishbourne reduce arrears with a penalty by Bradley Hounsome but Goring continued their dominance with Luke Tate, Jarvis Ryan and David Wilcox going close.