Steyning Town in top three - Worthing United and Goring win too

Steyning Town produced one of their best performances of the season as they dispatched Little Common 4-0 in the SCFL premier division.

Two goals came in each half to complete a win that leaves Michael Hamm’s in-form side third in the table.

In the first half MoM Dion Jarvis bundled one home to make the breakthrough then Max Blencowe added an absolute stunner, rasping one home after a neat backheel from Jarvis shortly before half-time to put the Barrowmen firmly in control.

The visitors had one good ten-minute spell in the first half when keeper Mitch Bromage made one fine save.

Dion Jarvis receives his MoM prize from sponsor Greg Payne from Premier Managed Technologies | Picture via STFC

Steyning totally dominated the second half and it really became a case of damage limitation for the visitors.

Conrad Honore pounced from the edge of the box following up a smart save from the keeper and finished high into the net – then right on the final whistle Jarvis added his second of the afternoon with a glancing header low into the net.

In between the goals, Steyning went close on a number of occasions and Honore and Jarvis both hit the post.

It was a great afternoon for the Barrowmen thanks to a strong performance right across the team. A tough test comes up this Tuesday at Newhaven as they look to continue to push up the league.

Worthing United are having an excellent run in SCFL Division 1 | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Steyning: M Bromage, T Bromage, Blencowe, Honore, Oladokun, Docherty, Daniels-Yeomans, Plummer, Bridgman, Jarvis, Brewer. Subs used: King, Hoarty, Rance, Freeman, Kaslauskas.

In SCFL Division 1, Worthing United are top ongoal difference from Godalming – who they visit on Saturday – after a 3-2 home win against Reigate Priory.

Reigate went 1-0 up from a corner but Mavericks boss Mark Curram said: “Second half we were so much better. Andrew Younger scored with a header from a corner in the 50 minute and our second was brilliant, a great ball in by Liam Appleton met by a bullet head from supersub Brad Hunt.

"Reigate got back on level terms straight away but we finally scored the winner in stoppage time when a Dean Sherwood corner was met the the impressive Tom Butler, who headed the ball back across the box. It fell to Ethan Davey who smashed the ball home to spark massive celebrations.”

Curram said thigs had gone so well since he and his backroom team of Glenn Souter, Craig Nagle and Jack Willis took over after last season ended. He added: "The lads have been brilliant and have done exactly what we asked from them.”

AFC Fishbourne 1 Goring CC FC 3

Malcolm Simmonds Cup R2

Goring won well when they travelled to West Sussex premier division side AFC Fishbourne in the cup.

They started brightly with captain Todor Bankov firing just over following good play from Ben Crack, then a Dan Wilson cross found Bambo who shot wide.

Goring took the lead after 20 minutes when another cross from Wilson found Bambo, who scored from ten yards.

Fishbourne worked Goring keeper Kieran Gillard but Goring went two up on 32 minutes when Sam Sibthorpe found Bambo, who slotted home. An unstoppable 25-yard free-kick from Bankov made it 3-0 by half-time.

Fishbourne reduce arrears with a penalty by Bradley Hounsome but Goring continued their dominance with Luke Tate, Jarvis Ryan and David Wilcox going close.