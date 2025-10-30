Steyning Town made it five league wins in a row and moved into second place with a 3-2 victory away to Newhaven on Tuesday night.

Boss Michael Hamm made no changes to the starting lineup, sticking with the side that won 4-0 at the weekend against Little Common.

Town, however, were slow to repay his faith, as they started sluggishly and conceded a penalty in the third minute. Ex Steyning player Tom Bold stepped up and his low shot was well saved by Bromage in the Steyning goal. What an early let off!

The Barrowman seemed to then settle into their stride however and played some lovely flowing attacking football creating a number of chances. In fact Alex Brewer should’ve had two goals in the first 20 minutes and Dion Jarvis also missed a great chance. At the other end Bromage had to be on his toes with a smart save from close range to keep the game goalless .

Steyning Town pictured celebrating against Lingfield earlier in the season | Picture: Max Spanner

However, as the half went on, it became clear that Town were in the ascendancy and they finally broke the deadlock as Bridgman played in Brewer with a cute pass and the front man made no mistake with an excellent low finish. Minutes later it was two, as Jarvis, who has been in free scoring mode all season, pounced on a mistake in the hosts back four and rounded the final defender and slotted home very calmly to give the Barrowmen a lovely cushion going into halftime.

The second half carried on as a first half finished with Sterling clearly on top and creating a host of chances

And it wasn’t long before that man Brewer I was played in again and he found the bottom left-hand corner with another great finish, a man in form who has started to show his true quality. At three nil up it did really seem about how many Steyning were going to score such was their superiority.

However complacency is a funny thing and Newhaven hitman Robinson pulled one back around the hour mark with a great finish from outside the box. This didn’t stop Steyning who continued drive forward and create more chances and they still looked the more likely to score. A huge amount of energy coming from the driving midfield trio of Daniels-Yeomans, Honore and Plummer.

Jarvis again spurned a coupe of great chances to add to his impressive season tally and the Dockers keeper was in good form.

However, there was a further twist and a late scare when Newhaven grabbed a second goal from a corner to make seven minutes of injury time a little more nervy than it should have been. However Town stood firm to record an excellent away win and moved up to 2nd in the table.

Overall an entertaining game and it showed that the team are really starting to click. Next up, Steyning go to 3rd place for Forest Row on Saturday with the game being played at Three Bridges.