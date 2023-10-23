Steyning Town, Newhaven and Lingfield at home in next round of FA Vase – trio of Sussex sides on road
Six teams are through following Saturday’s first round and one have yet to play their first round tie.
It’s a race to see whether any Sussex side can follow in Littlehampton Town’s footsteps – they became the first team from the county to reach the Wembley final in 2022, losing to Newport Pagnell at HQ on a memorable Marigolds day.
Last season Peacehaven and Telscombe had a great run that ended in the quarter-finals in a defeat to Corsham Town.
Here are the Vase second round ties involviing Sussex and SCFL teams – winners in round two will pick up £900 prize money, losing sides netting £275.
The matches are due to be played on the weekend of November 11/12.
Erith Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe
Harefield United v Crawley Down Gatwick
Steyning Town Community v Eastbourne United AFC / Bearsted
Newhaven v Deal Town
Lingfield v Tunbridge Wells
Holmesdale v Haywards Heath Town