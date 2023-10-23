Southern Combination League teams have discovered who they will face in the second round of the FA Vase.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six teams are through following Saturday’s first round and one have yet to play their first round tie.

It’s a race to see whether any Sussex side can follow in Littlehampton Town’s footsteps – they became the first team from the county to reach the Wembley final in 2022, losing to Newport Pagnell at HQ on a memorable Marigolds day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season Peacehaven and Telscombe had a great run that ended in the quarter-finals in a defeat to Corsham Town.

Newhaven on their way to victory in the FA Vase against Sporting Bengal | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Here are the Vase second round ties involviing Sussex and SCFL teams – winners in round two will pick up £900 prize money, losing sides netting £275.

The matches are due to be played on the weekend of November 11/12.

Erith Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe

Harefield United v Crawley Down Gatwick

Steyning Town Community v Eastbourne United AFC / Bearsted

Newhaven v Deal Town

Lingfield v Tunbridge Wells