Steyning Town, Newhaven and Lingfield at home in next round of FA Vase – trio of Sussex sides on road

Southern Combination League teams have discovered who they will face in the second round of the FA Vase.
By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:11 BST
Six teams are through following Saturday’s first round and one have yet to play their first round tie.

It’s a race to see whether any Sussex side can follow in Littlehampton Town’s footsteps – they became the first team from the county to reach the Wembley final in 2022, losing to Newport Pagnell at HQ on a memorable Marigolds day.

Last season Peacehaven and Telscombe had a great run that ended in the quarter-finals in a defeat to Corsham Town.

Newhaven on their way to victory in the FA Vase against Sporting Bengal | Picture: Paul TrunfullNewhaven on their way to victory in the FA Vase against Sporting Bengal | Picture: Paul Trunfull
Newhaven on their way to victory in the FA Vase against Sporting Bengal | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Here are the Vase second round ties involviing Sussex and SCFL teams – winners in round two will pick up £900 prize money, losing sides netting £275.

The matches are due to be played on the weekend of November 11/12.

Erith Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe

Harefield United v Crawley Down Gatwick

Steyning Town Community v Eastbourne United AFC / Bearsted

Newhaven v Deal Town

Lingfield v Tunbridge Wells

Holmesdale v Haywards Heath Town

