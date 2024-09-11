Steyning Town register first-ever Isthmian win with triumph at Littlehampton Town

On Tuesday evening Steyning Town made the short trip down to the coast for their third league fixture of the season and an Adur v Arun derby against our old friends from the County League, Littlehampton Town. And the team made the return journey with their first 3 Isthmian League points on the board courtesy of a highly impressive 4-1 victory over the Marigolds.

The squad arrived at a rainy and blustery, very autumnal Sportsfield determined to bounce back from Saturday's FA Trophy disappointment.

Danny Howick was making his debut in defence having signed from Bognor and his steadying presence in the back line was to have a big effect on the whole team.

The match started in the wind and rain with the home side doing most of the early running and on 14 minutes the first real chance came their way when a shot from Alex Laing was well saved by Stroomberg-Clark.

Lloyd Francis opened the scoring for Steyning | Picture: STCFC

Five minutes later though, and a little against the run of play, Lloyd Francis cut in on the edge of their box to send a cross-shot over the Golds keeper to find the far side of the net to put The Barrowmen ahead.

The goal gave the side a huge boost and roared on by a very vocal travelling support Town continued to press and on 30 minutes a great chance for Charlie Meehan was thwarted by an excellent last ditch tackle.

Half time - Littlehampton 0 Town 1

With the wind at Steyning's backs after the break they started the 2nd half strongly and on 50 minutes Alfie Rogers slid a nice pass through to Meehan who moved in to slam the ball home for 2-0.

Thereafter followed a sustained spell of pressure from the home side to deal with as they fought to get back into the match, but a strong collective defensive effort absorbed what they threw us with some good work at in back line and Stroomberg-Clark solid between the posts.

However, Town were still sharp and looking dangerous at the other end with Mark Goldson and Rogers having good attempts well saved. Then on 72 minutes Steyning were awarded a penalty for hand ball on the line and it was coolly converted by Rogers for 3-0.

The Golds still continued to chase the game and on 85 got a slightly dubious penalty of their own which former Town player Scott Faber fired home to mayber set off a few nerves.

However, two minutes later any hopes for a late come back by the home side were dispelled when substitute Lucas Murrain closed down their keeper to block his clearance and roll the ball home to restore the 3 goal advantage.

Right at the death young subs Cavan Gratwick and Ethan Roberts combined neatly for Roberts to nearly make it five, producing an excellent save from the Littlehampton keeper. That was the last of the action and the team and supporters left in great spirits with the satisfaction of a job very well done.

Final score Littlehampton 1 Steyning Town 4

Town line up - Stroomberg - Clark, Kazlauskas, Fuller, Weller, Howick, Da Costa, Meehan (Gratwick) , Edwards, Goldson (Roberts), Rogers (Murrain), Francis (Towning) Unused sub - Harding