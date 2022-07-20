Steyning Town show spirit - Littlehampton beat neighbours

Steyning Town on the attack in their friendly with Burgess Hill Town / Picture: Chris Neal

Steyning Town showed spirit despite losing to a very strong Burgess Hill Town in a game that was a good benchmark for Steyning ahead of the new season.

Steyning had their best spell of the game after the interval and were well on top before being hit on the counter in the 65th minute and going 2-0 down. Burgess Hill went on to win 4-0.

The scoreline was somewhat harsh on Steyning.

Littlehampton Town beat Worthing FC 2-1 on Saturday at The Sportsfield. A magnificent number of 538 fans rolled in to see the Marigolds beat the National League South outfit. Worthing led 1-0 at half time but Littlehampton fought back in the second half to win 2-1. Golds drew 3-3 with Pagham on Tuesday night.

Lancing FC were due to travel to Jubilee Field to take on Billingshurst on Tuesday night but the clubs rescheduled it for tonight to avoid the worst of the extremely hot temperatures the country has been seeing.

Shoreham FC, of SCFL division one, travelled to SCFL premier side Hassocks and fell short after a very competitive game, losing 4-2. The Musselmen visit Satldean tonight before hosting Meridian at home on Saturday.

Mile Oak continued their preparations for the new season as they came from 2-1 down away to Upper Beeding and won 3-2 with a late winner. Worthing United and AFC Varndeanians played out a 2-2 draw at Falmer.