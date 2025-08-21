It’s a new start this season for Steyning Town as their management team begin their first full season together and the team aim for promotion from the SCFL premier division after relegation from the Isthmian south east.

And it’s been a good opening couple of the weeks of the season – with FA Cup wins at Badshot Lea (6-3) and at home to Hendon (2-1) putting them through to a first qualifying round tie at home to Lancing – and a win at Eastbourne United (1-0) and draw at home to Pagham (1-1) in the league, followed by Tuesday night’s 4-3 league win over Lancing.

We caught up with management trio Mike Hamm, Darren Budd and Jamie Hollis to ask about progress. Here’s our Q&A...

Mike – how pleased are you with the season so far - four points from six in the league and through two rounds of the FA Cup suggests a decent start...

It promises to be an exciting season at Steyning | Picture via Steyning Town FC

We’re pleased with how we have started, we’re far from the finished article but improving game by game and can see relationships are starting to form.

I wouldn’t say we have had the easiest of fixtures but each game has produced a different performance – starting at Badshot, who came down from step four last season, then at Eastbourne United, who were play-off finalists last season, a Pagham side who I believe will have a good season, and then Hendon who are step four with a huge non league history.

Going behind in three out of our four fixtures and coming back to either win or to nick a point shows a lot about the group – the resilience and togetherness in such a newly built side is very pleasing to see. I think we have recruited well and brought in some big characters with lots of experience.

We have struggled with lots of injuries through pre-season and into the start but with the likes of Will Miles, Ross Edwards, Scott Kirkwood, Jazz Rance and Hayden Skerry all now only a few weeks away, competition for places will definitely heat up.”

Steyning manager Mike Hamm

Jamie - how pleased are you with the way the squad has come together?

We’ve a really good group here – I think the management have brought in a good selection of players and personalities - no-one’s too big to drop down the leagues to come to us.

They work hard, listen well and stick together – what else do you want from players?

For me I think there’s a few lads that, come the end of the season, will have made a name for themselves – but it’s important we keep focus on the week in week out rather than the end goal.

Darren - the FA Cup run is going nicely - has that brought a buzz to the club? What's your best ever run in the FA Cup as a player or coach and what do you make of drawing Lancing in the next round?

It’s always good to have a good cup run both for the club and players…. the buzz after Saturday’s win was there for all to see at the end of the game, especially getting the winning goal in the last few minutes.

In all my years of playing, FA Cup runs were few and far between – I got to the first round only once, so hopefully I can change that being the other side of the white line!

Lancing in the next round is great draw for both sides. From what I know already they will be young and hungry and prove to be a tough test. I know Coxy (manager Dean Cox) very well and have played with and under him so I know he will have them raring to go.