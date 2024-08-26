Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Park Reigate 0 Steyning Town 0

(Steyning win 4-2 on penalties)

FA Trophy prelim round

by Richard Woodbridge

Steyning Town edged into the next round of the FA Trophy on their debut in the competition, with a penalty shootout away win over South Park FC after 90 minutes had ended in a 0-0 draw.

A morning of heavy rain had left the lovely 3G surface at South Park in great condition and the sun came out as the Barrowmen took to the pitch in their blue away kit for the first time this season.

A number of changes were made to the line-up with Malia and Killick out injured, and George Brown departing the club in the week. This resulted in Edwards dropping into the back three and Francis coming into midfield for his first start of the season. Meehan and youngster Kazlauskus played out wide with Rogers partnering Goldson up top.

The game itself was quite an entertaining affair for a nil nil draw as the two teams cancelled each other out over the course of the afternoon. Southpark probably edged overall in terms of territory and chances created. However, the best chances of the afternoon fell to the Barrowmen.

In the first period Goldson had a great chance to break the deadlock as he was played through by Alfie, Rogers one-on-one, but he thumped the bouncing ball straight into the midriff of the oncoming keeper.

Minutes later, Goldson’s hard, running caused havoc in the South Park defence and a rushed clearance by the keeper fell to Francis 30 yards out on his left. His left foot shot back in over everybody came crashing back off the bar. At the other end, South Park were showing some neat to build up play, but any forays into Steyning box or half chances created were dealt with by a combination of stoic defending and good handling by Stroomberg-Clarke in goal.

The break was reached with no goals scored and Town made a change at half-time, pushing Edwards up into midfield and bringing youngster Osei in as part of the back three with Radley-Martin being sacrificed.

The second half followed a similar pattern with both sides, struggling to create any chances of note. The hosts came on stronger in the last 15 minutes and look the more likely to score and they came close twice. Firstly The dependable Weller had to head over the bar from on his own goal line after a deflected shot following neat build up play. Seconds later a whipped in cross from the right, was only toe nails width away from being prodded home by the lively Johnson. Anyway, no goals and penalties it was.

Town keeper. Stroomberg-Clarke has already created quite a reputation for penalty saves in recent seasons and this day proved no different as he produced two excellent saves from the first four penalties, which meant that Town were able to progress. In fact Steyning’s four penalties were superbly converted by Rogers, Murrain,Weller and Towning, meaning that skipper Barnes was not needed on the fifth penalty.

Overall, quite a tight affair dominated by some strong, defensive performances. The wide players of Meehan and Kaslauskas worked incredibly hard up and down the flanks and the midfield battled superbly again, led by example by Barnes, and the team can be well satisfied with a promising performance, which sees them in to the hat, and a nice looking draw against Thame United at home on September 7.

Lancing 0 Southall 1

FA Trophy prelim round

by Jamie Spoor

Lancing still await a first win of the season but will take heart from a much improved performance.

It was a second cup exit in the space of a week as an early Southall penalty proved enough for the Isthmian South Central side to set up a tie with Burgess Hill.

Lancing boss Jamie Morris made four changes to the team well beaten by Athletic Newham in the FA Cup. There was a welcome return for Sam Bull, one of last season’s top performers, in place of Josh Tuck. Shay Matthews, Tyrese Sutherland and debutant Luke Robinson were all brought in. Gideon Acheampong, Shay Leahy and the suspended Harrison Parker were the players left out.

Lancing started brightly with Sutherland in particular causing problems. He served an early note of intention in the fourth minute. After good work down the left, his cross into the Southall penalty area needed a touch to carry it in but, in a sign of what was to come, none of his team mates were on hand.

It did not take long for Southall to capitalize on that missed opportunity. Centre forward Florian Ada went down under a challenge and Brendan Matthew stepped up to fire in the spot kick for his second of the season with the tie only seven minutes old.

Lancing responded well to the setback. Charle Gibson’s corner found the head of Harry Docherty – our two goal hero last time out – but he could only steer into the gloves of Koju Abayomi. Tyrese and debutant Robinson were omnipotent in attack and the pair linked up well, even if not quite to deadly effect, for our best chance of the half.

Noel Fisher fed the former whom in turn picked out the latter to cut inside and fire on goal, only for Abayomi to save well.

The Lancers had shown more than enough to suggest an equaliser, and perhaps the possibility of a winner, wasn’t far away. Another teasing Tyrese delivery put Southall’s defence under pressure but Fisher was unable to reach it and the visitors cleared their lines.

Lancing’s best openings were emanating from wide areas with Lewis Lembikasa the latest to go close as he flashed a shot wide from distance. Another Gibbo free-kick was narrowly off target with a lack of true end product Lancing’s only undoing.

The Lancers were showing a vast uptick in performance and there was a feeling that, like your average Southern Rail train, we would get there in the end. But alas, also like many a local locomotive, it would ultimately never arrive.

Sutherland looked most likely to provide the spark as a burst of pace carried him away from his marker on a winding journey through the defence. Unfortunately, his effort didn’t quite make it to the final destination as he shot narrowly over the bar with Abayomi scrambling.

Hollis introduced Ahmed Belgrane and Callum Erskine in lieu of Lewis and Doc to freshen up his attack in search of that elusive leveller. It did not take long for Erskine to have an impact as he was the latest luckless Lancer, but again missed the target when he perhaps could have done better.

The visitors glimpsed a rare sight of goal in the 80th minute when Remy Bennison found himself free at the culmination of a quick counter-attack. He was unable to keep his effort down, however, and skied the ball into the netting above the goal. They continued to push in a bid to force penalties, but despite a spell of persistent pressure, an equaliser was not forthcoming and Lancers winless start goes on.

Despite the defeat, there are plenty of positives to take from the tie. Lancing are back at Culver Road for the first home league game of the season against Erith on Saturday.

Horsham YMCA 4 East Preston 2

FA Vase first qualifying round

by Martin Read

Horsham YMCA eased through to the Second Round Qualifying (away to same tier Camberley Town on Saturday 21st September), after seeing off visiting East Preston 4-2, but it was not entirely plain sailing.

Fifteen minutes in, EP’s Jordan Boateng-Anderson was lucky to stay on the pitch after a blatant foul, Dean Lovegrove’s free kick rattling the upright, but staying out. Two YM corners followed, with attempts from Michael Wood and Tom Hearn.

But, YM Captain Hayden Neathey had to be at his best to deny EP – until, on the half hour mark, a well-worked foray culminated in Luke Roberts slotting home from close range to put YM in front. Then, either side of an EP corner, Dean Burbolis and Josh Neathey tested the EP defence, the score remaining 1-0 at the break.

EP resumed strongly, firing across the goal ahead of probing attacks. YM, though, got the ball in the net, only to be ruled offside. A Wood shot was then parried for a corner, converted by Dan Evans to double YM’s lead. YM keeper Louis Sullivan pulled off an excellent high save to thwart Jack Marney, but EP soon reduced the deficit through Alessandro Wisdom.

Lovegrove’s long range left footer was saved by Jet Harris at full stretch, before another excellent YM build up enabled Tom Hearn to put YM further ahead mid way through the half. EP quickly made it 3-2 when the ball evaded Sullivan’s grasp for Zion McLeod to slot home. YM were then awarded two penalties, Lovegrove scoring from the first, but Josh Neathey blazing over the second, YM nevertheless winning 4-2.

YM Manager Dean Carden told the County Times: “They’ve got some tricky players, so it was great to get another good win, but it was a bit frustrating to give away a couple of sloppy goals – mind you, we kept up our concentration levels – last season it was the sort of game that we might have lost!”

On Saturday YM welcome newly promoted neighbours Roffey, then, on Tuesday 3rd September they host Godalming Town in Round 2 of the Peter Bentley Cup.

Crowborough 1 Wick 3

FA Vase first qualifying round

Wick captain Ryan Barratt dedicated the Dragons’ hard-fought FA Vase victory at Crowborough to Chairman David Phillips, who has passed away aged 62.

‘It was the first match we have played since Chairman’s passing and we were determined to win for him,’ said centre-half Barratt. ‘It was a tough match against a good side played in terrible conditions, but we dug in and advanced to the next round.

‘It was the type of performance he would have really enjoyed, full of guts, no quarter given and ending in glory. Chair would have been proud of us.’

The Dragons took the lead in the third minute when a lovely cross from the right supplied by Jamie Smith was turned into his own goal by a Crowborough defender.

But the home side hit back 13 minutes later when Leo Vowles, who was a menace all afternoon, equalised with a slick finish into the bottom far corner.

Torrential rain at the Community Stadium eased after the interval and the Dragons regained the lead in the 75th minute as substitute Aaron Tester hammered in the rebound after Josh Irish’s finish bounced back off an upright.

Wick then put the outcome beyond doubt with two minutes of normal time remaining when Irish clipped a lovely cross to the far post where Dave Crouch scored his first goal of the season with a looping header.

The jubilant Dragons paid respect after the game with a mass cheer of ‘Huzzah’, the rallying cry associated with Chairman, and goalkeeper Keelan Belcher, their man-of-the-match said: ‘We’re all so happy we won this game in his memory.’