Steyning win the ‘Battle of the Bostal’ Part II as they put derby rivals Lancing to the FA Cup sword

Steyning enjoyed 5-0 win over Sussex rivals Lancing to progress in the FA Cup

Steyning won the ‘Battle of the Bostal’ Part II as Stan Bridgman and Dion Jarvis again put derby rivals Lancing to the FA Cup sword.

Michael Hamm’s big spending side had won the league meeting between the two sides ten days ago with a last-gasp header in a seven goal thriller.

This time, though, the result was never in doubt from the moment Jarvis’ deflected effort put the Barrowmen ahead.

Dean Cox’s side will certainly be sick of the sight of Town’s deadly duo with the pair now having struck four goals in the two meetings against them this term.

To add insult to injury, Lancing ended with ten men after a fourth red card in as many games - this time, Mayckol Sabino was sent off for throwing an elbow into the face of Harry Heath.

There was perhaps an element of luck about the opening goal as ex-Lancer Conrad Honore fired on goal and Jarvis stuck out a foot to divert the ball in beyond Jordan Brown.

Tad Bromage headed wide and another former Lancing man, Max Blencowe, also went close as Steyning launched a wave of attacks on the besieged visitors.

The returning Tyrese Mthunzi cleared off the line but it was one way traffic. Lancing’s high line was expertly exploited by a Steyning side content to keep the ball and then knock it into the space left in behind as the Lancers pushed up.

Heath had a goal disallowed for a tight offside infringement but it was only a temporary let off as Steyning moved further ahead after 24 minutes.

It was yet another former Lancing player at the heart of it as former Culver Road alumni Alex Plummer collected the ball and crossed for Jarvis. He made no mistake to roll in his eighth goal of the campaign with Brown rooted to his goal line.

Lancing had a rare moment of joy when lone striker Frankie Spiteri mustered their first shot in anger. After a good run by Jed Warner, Spiteri was presented with a rare opening but could only find the side netting on the angle.

But the rampant Barrowmen were in no mood to show any sympathy to their outclassed guests. Whilst Lancing’s defence could be questioned for its role in the first two goals, there was nothing even the most miserly of backlines could have done this time.

Steyning got a set-piece 30 yards out and the burly Bridgman took responsibility for it to channel his inner Dominik Szoboszlai and let fly with a stunner.

3-0 after 36 minutes with Town’s Shooting Field home proving to be a very appropriate moniker. Lancing know all about the goalscoring threat of Heath from his spell in Yellow and Blue last term. When the striker signed for the Culver Road club under Sam Morgan, it seemed as if his eye for goal might be enough for the great escape. Alas, it was not to be and, now in the red and white of their near neighbours, he fired in the fourth against his former employers five minutes shy of the interval.

Substitutes Hayden Skerry struck a post and Jared Rance the upright after Sabino was sent off for elbowing Heath right under the nose of the referee.

Mitch Bromage saved superbly at the feet of Spiteri to deny the drenched and demoralised visitors even a consolation.

In increasingly torrential conditions, the Steyning storm showed no signs of abating and Bridgman completed the rout 15 minutes from time.

The Barrowmen collect £2,250 and will host National League South side Tonbridge Angels in the second qualifying round.