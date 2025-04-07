Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey has urged Red fans to stick with his team after they lost 3-1 to Stevenage in a damaging blow to their survival hopes.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds went behind through a Harvey White free kick in the first half, but equalised with 20 minutes left through a Bradley Ibrahim strike.

Crawley found it hard to break through the Stevenage defence, and Boro managed to nick it late on through goals from Jamie Reid and Daniel Kemp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This result kept Crawley six points from safety, with Bristol Rovers also losing.

Fans have been hugely supportive of manager Scott Lindsey's return to the club (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A lot of Crawley fans would have been hoping for a positive result at Stevenage, but would have left disappointed with the result and the performance.

Despite this, it was a very good turnout at the Lamex Stadium from the Reds fans, with their manager having praised their support following the defeat.

He said: “It was disappointing for the fans. They were unbelievable, they were singing all the way through. They were brilliant, they stuck with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stick with the players please because, trust me, they're giving everything. They're giving everything for the cause, I know because I work with them every day, I see it in their eyes in the dressing room, now they're disappointed.

“Just stick with them please because don't think we can batter them or hit him with a stick at this stage, it isn't going to help. I think that we've got to really stick together as a football club – fans, my staff, my players, everybody stick together because we're going to need everybody.

“We're going to need everyone to really show encouragement to the players and I know it's difficult because I know the fans have had a frustrating season, I completely get it. That's all gone now, it's in the past in many ways. I'm the new manager now and we're going to really try to stay in the division.

“If we don't we don't, but we will be trying.”

When Lindsey returned, Crawley won two games on the bounce, with the club going from a toxic environment to a very positive one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though Crawley have lost the past two games, survival is still possible for Lindsey’s team, with the manager repeating that it is a big task, but would be made easier if the supporters stick with the club.

“The fact that when I first came in, we went and won two games, everybody then thinks ‘oh we're going to do it’, you got to remember that when I came in, we had nine games left, and I said that we might need to win six or seven.

“We've only won seven all season. So, to think of that is a big ask but we went and won two then all of a sudden everyone gets that belief which is good. That's what we want but it's still a big task, and it's still going to be moving forward but let's stick together because it’s achievable, it’s easier if everyone's connected. It's harder to achieve it if we're not.”

Crawley Town fans will see their team back in action hosting Leyton Orient at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.