Stockport 2, Crawley Town 1: Wright hits back for Reds as they trail at half-time at Edgeley Park

Crawley Town are 2-1 down at half-time against Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

Looking to bounce back from the 6-0 drubbing at Swindon Town last week, Scott Lindsey picked Harry Forster and Ben Gladwin in the starting XI for the the first time season after injuries and new loanee Laurence Maguire made his first start.

Stockport had only one win so far this season but had the perfect start when Louie Barry gave them a `13th minute lead.

Adam Campbell pulled one back for Crawley Town before the break. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Forster and Tsaroulla both had Chances for the Reds but couldn’t find the back of the net. But despite Crawley having more possession, it was the home side who scored next when Paddy Madden set up Antoni Sarcevic to double the lead.