Stockport 2, Crawley Town 1: Wright hits back for Reds as they trail at half-time at Edgeley Park
Looking to bounce back from the 6-0 drubbing at Swindon Town last week, Scott Lindsey picked Harry Forster and Ben Gladwin in the starting XI for the the first time season after injuries and new loanee Laurence Maguire made his first start.
Stockport had only one win so far this season but had the perfect start when Louie Barry gave them a `13th minute lead.
Forster and Tsaroulla both had Chances for the Reds but couldn’t find the back of the net. But despite Crawley having more possession, it was the home side who scored next when Paddy Madden set up Antoni Sarcevic to double the lead.
Gladwin was then booked for a foul just before the break but they got a deserved goal back when Adam Campbell’s right-footed shot from the centre of the box from Will Wright’s cross found the back of the net.