'Stop start' - Scott Lindsey highlights big difference between Crawley and Walsall

Scott Lindsey has highlighted one of the main differences between Crawley Town and Walsall which shows why they might have had such differing fortunes so far this season.

Walsall currently sit top of League Two going into their clash with 21st-placed Reds at the Broadfield Stadium.

While Walsall have been able to be consistent in their team selection, Lindsey has been dogged by injuries, suspensions, international call-ups and loan players not being able to play against their parent clubs.

But Lindsey said his side just have to get on with it and try to start climbing the table. “I know we've not played that many games, but I don't even think we've played the same team twice and that becomes frustrating,” he said. “You look at the likes of Walsall, I think they have many a times, and I think that they'll play the same team.

“I'm not trying to give their secrets away or anything, but I think they'll play the same team that played the last game, that played the last game, and they've had that luxury.

“We just haven't had that with injuries, suspensions and even Lofty last week couldn't play against his parent club.

“And this week we've got Kaheim Dixon missing and a few injuries so it's frustrating, but that's kind of what the job is.

“The start of the season has seemed to be a little bit stop start for team selection and it's been difficult to try and get that continuity within the team selection. But it is what it is and we've just got to not moan and get on with it.”

Reds have a midweek break after the Walsall game before a trip to Shrewsbury next Saturday.