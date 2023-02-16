Adam Hinshelwood is demanding better powers of concentration from his Worthing FC players – after they conceded seven goals in two home matches.

Lapses at the back cost them a 5-4 National League South defeat to St Albans on Saturday in a remarkable game in which they came from behind to level three times but still lost.

Things also looked bleak when they went 2-0 down at home to step five side Crowborough Athletic in Tuesday’s Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final – only to score six goals in 35 minutes to go through 6-2.

Worthing on the attack against St Albans - a game that ended 5-4 to the visitors | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood is pleased to see his side scoring freely – Ollie Pearce (2), Lewis White and Davide Rodari scored on Saturday, and Ibby Akanbi got four, with Pearce and Joel Colbran also on target, on Tuesday.

But he says the way they are defending is simply not good enough and will be punished by plenty of other National League South teams if they don’t sharpen up.

Fifth-placed Worthing go to fourth-placed Oxford City on Saturday and host Dulwich Hamlet, who are 18th, on Tuesday.

A goal at the right end this time - Worthing celebrate in the 6-2 Sussex Cup win over Crowborough | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood said: “We keep showing great character to get back into games but some of our defending has been very, very poor.

"On Saturday it was lads not sensing danger, not staying switched on, not tracking runners – you just can’t do it but we’re doing it frequently.

"Against St Albans we got it back to 4-4 and had the momentum – then let in another soft one. Some players looked frightened to be out there.

"The third goal St Albans scored I’ll take responsibility – it came from us trying to play the way I want us to. But the other four were down to us not being switched on, and it has to change.

"Against Crowborough I was worried at 2-0 down. Again it was basic goals. But we turned it round in the second half and are pleased to be in the semi-finals.”

The defence is missing Aarran Racine, who is away on a long-arranged family break and is not back for another week, while Joe Rye and Cam Tutt have been injured.