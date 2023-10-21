Sussex may not have felt the full wrath of Storm Babet when compared to other parts of the country but stormy weather has hit the weekend football schedule.

Multiple games have been postponed – whilst others have been given the go ahead – after pitch inspections took place this morning (Saturday, October 21).

Crawley Town confirmed at 11.35am that the League Two game against Crewe Alexandra is ON after a ‘precautionary pitch inspection’ at the Broadfield Stadium at 10.45am.

A statement on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Due to circumstances out of our control, it took a little longer than usual, but we have a result!”

These games will not go ahead today:

- Hailsham Town vs Upper Beeding. The Stringers wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at 9am: “Game OFF, standing water in places with continuing rain.”

- Eastbourne United AFC vs Bearsted FC. The hosts’ social media statement read: “Today's FA Vase match against @Bearsted_FC has been postponed! We will let you know the rearranged date as soon as we hear!”

- Roffey FC vs Lordswood FC: ”Unfortunately due to the rain last night and this morning our match has been called off by the referee. News of when rescheduled fixture will be released when we have it.”

There will be a pitch inspection at Crawley Town's Broadfield Stadium. Photo: Pete Norton / Getty Images

- Chichester City FC vs Sittingbourne FC. The hosts wrote: “Due to the bad weather today’s @IsthmianLeague fixture against @SittingbourneFC has been postponed.”

- Forest Row FC vs Wick is OFF after a pitch inspection this morning: “Match postponed due to waterlogged pitch.”

Matches confirmed to be going ahead after pitch inspections

- Crowborough Athletic FC wrote: “Following a pitch inspection this morning our @TheSCFL Peter Bentley League Cup match away at Seaford Town is ON.”

- Oakwood FC’s match against Banstead FC is ON after at pitch inspection.

- Horsham YMCA said this afternoon’s game against Eversley & California FC is ON after a pitch inspection, following ‘heavy rain we have had in the last 48 hours’.

- Broadbridge Heath FC vs Ramsgate FC is ON: “After the referee’s pitch inspection we can confirm today’s game goes ahead.”

- Staff at Selsey FC inspected their pitch at 11am before the match against Billingshurst this afternoon. “Great news after a pitch inspection this afternoon's game v Billingshurst is definitely ON - see you all later @SealBayResort stadium kick off 3pm.”

- Little Common FC: “Game on [against Tunbridge Wells] present, further inspection may be required later if we have further rain.”

- Steyning Town FC wrote: “It’s a windy and blustery day here but our FA Vase tie with Reading City FC will go ahead. Forecast is for some more rain but not loads. If your game is off why not come and cheer on the Barrowmen. Hot food and drinks as always will be on offer.”