Storm Darragh: Horsham FC’s FA Trophy trip to Torquay postponed and rearranged

By Matt Pole
Published 6th Dec 2024, 18:02 BST
Horsham FC’s FA Trophy third round tie at National League South outfit Torquay United has been postponed.

With South Devon bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Darragh this weekend, and following consultation between both clubs and the Safety Advisory Group, Saturday’s FA Trophy tie at Plainmoor has been postponed.

With the safety of both sets of players, supporters and officials remaining everyone’s number one priority, the decision has been made to postpone this game, with the match now taking place on Tuesday (December 10) instead (kick-off, 7.45pm).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The supporters coach has been cancelled and everyone who has booked a place will be refunded.

Horsham FC’s FA Trophy third round tie at National League South has been postponed rearranged due to Storm Darragh. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Horsham FC’s FA Trophy third round tie at National League South has been postponed rearranged due to Storm Darragh. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Tuesday evening’s previously scheduled Isthmian Premier fixture against Hastings United will now need to be rescheduled.

Anyone who has already purchased a ticket for this match is advised that your ticket will be valid for the rearranged date.

Please contact [email protected] if you require a refund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporters are advised that all tickets purchased for Saturday’s fixture at Torquay will remain valid for the rearranged date.

Any supporters who are unable to attend on Tuesday and require a refund as asked to email [email protected] or phone 01803 328666 on Monday / Tuesday (9.30am – 4.30pm).

Related topics:Storm DarraghHorsham FCTorquayTorquay UnitedNational League SouthFA TrophySupporters
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice