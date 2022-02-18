Storm Eunice: Horsham FC's trip to Potters Bar Town postponed due to safety concerns

Horsham FC's scheduled trip to Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian Premier tomorrow (Saturday) has been called off due to safety concerns.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:29 pm

A pitch inspection was planned for 10am on Saturday morning, but a waterlogged pitch and storm damage to the Scholars' ground lead to the game's early postponement.

A new date for the league game will be announced in due course.

Storm Eunice has wreaked havoc across the country, with winds of up to 90mph buffeting the UK and the Met Office issuing an unprecedented red weather warning.

The destructive weather has already caused damage and disruption to one football club in Sussex, and numerous games across the county have been postponed.

Horsham's Isthmian Premier game at Potters Bar Town tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed due to safety concerns. Picture by Steve Robards
