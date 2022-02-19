The high winds that swept across the south on Friday left a number of clubs with facilities to repair and having to call matches off.

As we reported in our live updates on Friday the main stand roof was ripped off at Pagham FC, forcing them to call off today's (Saturday) home game against AFC Varndeanians and facing a big clear-up and repair bill.

Meanwhile Horsham FC had their planned visit to Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian axed when a stand behind one goal at the Hertforshire club was blown over.

Bognor's Isthmian premier match at home to Cheshunt is off. The Rocks said: "Due to our visitors @cheshuntfcscore’s travel concerns in aftermath of Storm Eunice, unfortunately today's @IsthmianLeague match has been postponed."

Hailsham Town's visit to Storrington in SCFL division one is off. Hailsham said: "Today's trip to @StorringtonFC is OFF - unsafe conditions due to a tree caught up in power lines. Thanks to Storrington for the early communication."

Sidley's match with Hollington in the Mid Sussex premier was also called off. And Roffey v Mile Oak in SCFL division one went the same way.

We will have news of other fixtures called off here through the day but happily, many matches seem able to go ahead.

What's left of the main stand at Pagham after the roof was ripped off in Storm Eunice / Picture: Pagham FC

Crawley Town are off to Salford and told fans: "The pitch at The Peninsula Stadium has passed a preliminary inspection by the match officials, who will return at 12:30."