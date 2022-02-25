Storm-hit Westfield FC thank supporters after £1.5k is raised

Chairman Jack Stapley has asked for help in raising funds after several parts of the village team’s facilities were hit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: Westfield FC are in need of help to rebuild parts of the ground after storm damage.

The Westfield dugouts were dismantled by the storms

“We turned up Saturday to see both dugouts had been dismantled, fencing around the changing room had been felled, and the ball-stop net had been ripped.

“Three poles had been taken out of the ground and snapped and there has been damage to the roof of the home changing room and referee’s room from fallen trees and branches. This really is something that we hadn’t planned for and with money already tight at the club, we asking for

the goodwill of people to help us to rebuild.”

You can donate here or see updates through the @FC1Westfield Twitter page

Fencing around the ground also suffered