Storm-hit Westfield FC thank supporters after £1.5k is raised

Westfield FC have thanked everyone who has helped them as they recover from storm damage. They set an initial target of £1,500 to repair problems caused by last weekend's storms - and have already reached it.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 25th February 2022, 11:06 am

Chairman Jack Stapley has asked for help in raising funds after several parts of the village team’s facilities were hit.

Westfield was one of a number of Sussex football clubs affected - Pagham FC suffered devastating damage to their main stand and Shoreham FC were also badly affected.

He said: Westfield FC are in need of help to rebuild parts of the ground after storm damage.

The Westfield dugouts were dismantled by the storms

“We turned up Saturday to see both dugouts had been dismantled, fencing around the changing room had been felled, and the ball-stop net had been ripped.

“Three poles had been taken out of the ground and snapped and there has been damage to the roof of the home changing room and referee’s room from fallen trees and branches. This really is something that we hadn’t planned for and with money already tight at the club, we asking for

the goodwill of people to help us to rebuild.”

You can donate here or see updates through the @FC1Westfield Twitter page

Fencing around the ground also suffered
More damage at Westfield
WestfieldSussexTwitter