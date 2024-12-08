Lancers welcomed some familiar faces back to HQ as they battled to a creditable Isthmian south east division point in challenging conditions with a 0-0 draw with Sheppey United.

With Storm Darragh throwing everything it had to offer at the Sussex coast, Sam Morgan’s men looked to blow away promotion-chasing Sheppey. The boss shuffled his pack with four changes from the 3-1 win at East Grinstead. George Taggart and Jack Meeres, two figureheads in last season’s historic season, re-signed for the club on Friday and both were brought into the team in place of Sam Bull and the stricken Alex Laing.

Joe Thomas dropped to the bench and Ta’shae Andall-Gibbons and Knory Scott were restored to the XI.

In one of only five games taking place across the division, the visit of fifth-placed Sheppey posed the toughest test yet for Morgan’s lowly but improving Lancers.

George Taggart was back in Lancing colours to face Sheppey | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The ferocious winds buffeting Culver Road and the 189 hardy souls sheltering inside it made a thrill-a-minute spectacle almost impossible. Instead, this was an ugly, attritional contest which saw the ball blown backwards and even the most simplest of passes at the mercy of the weather gods.

Harry Heath found Scott with a teasing early cross but it was cleared. The visitors’ most dangerous outlet was the pace and trickery of Danny Leonard. He saw a low effort skim the post before his one-on-one meeting with James Dillon was halted at the last minute by an offside flag.

Taggart looked to catch the wind with a 25-yarder but his effort drifted over the bar. Scott was crowded out under pressure and another sighter from range, from Leon Moore, flew into the grateful gloves of Ites stopper Aiden Prall.

Victor Aiyebula tapped in what he thought was the visitors’ opener but he had strayed offside. Charlie Gibson fired wide with another shot from long distance before Scott linked with Heath once more. The former picked out the latter but Prall was off his line quickly to cut out the danger.

Gibson flashed wide with an angled effort then went close with a trademark free-kick. Noel Fisher had been scythed down on the edge of area, but the left back’s wait for a first goal in Lancing colours went on after his shot beat the wall but found the side netting.

Dillon did well to snuff out a threat at the other end as he raced out to smother at the feet of forward Gil Carvalho.

Moore had a shot deflected over and Taggart volleyed wide when he perhaps should have done better.

But Sheppey remained a threat. Dillon saved well to tip one wide from Mamadou Diallo and sub Dan Bradshaw dragged wastefully wide after he had burst into a promising position.

Although the hosts had more of the ball and superior territory, a draw was a fair result. It is hard to make a case that either side did enough to win.

The Lancers travel to perennial high flyers Ramsgate on Saturday..

Lancing: Dillon; Parker, Meeres, Docherty (c), Gibson; Moore;Heath, Andall-Gibbons, Taggart, Fisher; Scott. Subs: Thomas (for Scott 74), Matthews, Abudiore, Frimpong, Atkinson.