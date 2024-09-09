Storrington succumb to resolute Robins

Roffey Robins Atletico 3 - 1 Storrington

Roffey Robins Atletico under 16s kicked off their final season in youth football with a hard-earned victory over Storrington on Saturday morning.

Atletico, proudly wearing their new kit bearing the logo of new sponsors, Howden Insurance took the lead within the first minute. From kick off the ball was played to Ethan Douglas who marauded down the right wing and swung in a cross. It was slightly misdirected and beat the ‘keeper as it went in off the post.

The game settled down, with Atletico‘s passing game contrasting with Storrington’s long ball tactics. Storrington were a strong team and Theo Botevyle had to be on his mettle as he parried away a goal bound shot, which acted as a reminder to both relax.

Storrington had a big, strong attack although the Atletico defence of Henry Dinsdale, Romario Moratalla, Dan Klamm and Will Anderson was able to handle most of what was thrown at them.

Aaron Woodhams and Dawid Zmuda controlled the centre of the park, creating waves of Atletico pressure. It was from one such attack however that Storrington equalised. The goalkeeper grabbed a throw in and hoofed the ball downfield, the bounce beat the defence and the striker slotted home.

Atletico continued to knock at the door, but the Storrington defence were equal to everything. As the minutes ticked away, a draw looked inevitable until with three minutes left, the goalkeeper spilled a Douglas shot, with Noah Ashton on hand to allow Atletico to re-take the lead.

The final minutes was controlled possession from Atletico and with the final move of the game they scored their third as Woodhams lofted a hopeful ball goalwards, the shot was spilled and Douglas was on hand to secure the victory.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “With it being the first game of the season there is still loads to improve on. That said, we were the better footballing team today and I was pleased that the players remained positive and focused to earn the win. I was super pleased that our new sponsors, Howden Insurance were present to watch the game.”