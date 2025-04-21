'Stranger things' - Crawley Town goal hero says his side have 'two cup finals' left as they fight for League One survival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy says Crawley Town have two cup finals left as they look for League One survival.

Hepburn-Murphy scored in the seventh and 23rd minutes either side of Panutche Camara’s strike to secure a much-needed win.

And with Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United and Burton Albion all losing, Reds have closed the gap to just three points with two games left – although the Brewers have a game in hand, which could prove vital.

But the former Swindon Town striker believes his side can win both games and stay-up. “We've seen stranger things happen in football. We're never down and out. So like I said, if we can just go out and give our all in these last two games and show everybody how good we can be, you never know.

Rushian-Hepburn-Murphy celebrates his first goal against Exeter City on Good Friday | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"We've got two finals coming up. We know how good we can be when we're all on the same wavelength.

“So we just need to go out there and put the performances in and be on the same wavelength and show everybody how good we can be and the results should follow.”

The 26-year-old also revealed how quickly they found out the results of the other games in the relegation battle. “To be fair, when the full-time whistle went, the Gaffer had done his team talk at the end of the game, he told us. When we're in the game, we don't know and that's out of our control. We can't worry about that. We just have to worry about what we do on the pitch and come away with the three points, which we did.

“And luckily the results went our way today. So again, we now have two cup finals coming up, so we will give our all in those two games.”

Reds have two changes in midfield against Exeter with Gavan Holohan and Max Anderson coming in for Kamari Doyle and the suspended Bradley Ibrahim and Hepburn-Murphy was impressed.

"Gavan and Max were brilliant today. They'll probably be disappointed not getting the game time that they probably hoped for. Max was playing a lot at the start of the season and kind of dropped off a little bit. He hasn't been playing, but I thought both of them were brilliant when they came in today. Like I said, two cup finals, we're going to need everybody and our squad depth is very good.

“When players come out, other players can fill in and they're just as good as the starters that do start on the ball.”

The striker has been on top form since Lindsey’s return to the Broadfield Stadium and he said he was pleased to have his former boss back. “I had Scott when I was at Swindon and I think he knows how to get the best out of me. So I'm glad he's back.”