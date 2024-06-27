Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Experienced striker Danny Bassett is Craig Nelson’s latest Lewes FC signing – as the club announce a packed schedule of pre-season fixtures.

Bassett, 28, is new manager Nelsons third signing of the summer, following midfielders Eddie Allsopp and Malachi Morris to the Dripping Pan.

Bassett began his career at Staines Town, before joining Egham, Godalming and Tooting & Mitcham where he scored 64 goals in three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joined Hampton & Richmond in the National League South for the 2020-21 season, briefly joining Braintree Town the same season. He moved to Carshalton for the 21-22 season and finished top scorer for the Robins with 20 goals.

Danny Bassett is a Rook | Picture: Lewes FC

Bassett was top scorer for Cray Wanderers in 22-23 before returning to the Robins in 23-24, finishing with 11 goals, including a fine strike against the Rooks when the sides met at the War Memorial Sports Ground in October.

Nelson has taken over the men’s manager’s role after the departure of Tony Russell, who had run the team with No2 Joe Vines for the past three seasons.

Meanwhile the action will soon resume for both Nelson’s men’s side and the Rooks’ women, who will be playing this season in the National League Southern Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The women, relegated from the Championship last season, await the arrival of a new manager following Scott Booth’s departure.

In total there will be eight home friendlies, four each for the men and the women.

They are: July 16 – Lewes FC Men vs Crawley Town; July 20 – Lewes FC Men vs Worthing; July 21 – Lewes FC Women vs MK Dons; July 28 – Lewes FC Women vs Reading; July 30 – Lewes FC Men v opponents TBC; Aug 3 – Lewes FC Men vs Eastbourne Borough; Aug 4 – Lewes FC Women vs Worthing; TBC – Lewes FC Women vs Crystal Palace.

There are three away games lined up for the men’s side.

They will go so Haywards Heath on Saturday, July 13, East Grinsead on Tuesday 23 and Walton and Hersham on Saturday 27.