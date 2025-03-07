Lewes FC consolidated their return to form last weekend with a fine 3-1 comeback win at Dulwich Hamlet – and are now targeting a strong finish that could give them a top-half finish.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rooks roared back from a 1-0 half-time deficit to upset a near-sellout crowd of 3,334 at Champion Hill, with a first goal in red and black for loan signing Ollie Starkey followed by a late brace for captain Danny Bassett.

Goals in the 86th and 90th minutes for Bassett took his tally this season to 19 in all competitions, with 17 of those coming in the Isthmian Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbelievably, the win in South London marked the first time Lewes had won back-to-back league matches since August 2024, when they began their season with five consecutive wins.

Lewes have enjoyed a results revival in recent weeks - picture by James Boyes

Since then, consecutive wins have only happened once, and in cup competitions, with victories over Three Bridges and Bracknell Town respectively in October.

Fittingly, this unforgiving run ended at Dulwich, against whom Lewes let a winning position slip back in December. A 2-2 draw at the Dripping Pan came after the Rooks led 2-0 in the 75th minute, and was part of an unfortunate fortnight after Marcel McIntosh’s leg break at Cray Valley Paper Mills.

With spring on its way, however, the mood is much more optimistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIntosh is on the mend following surgery, while others are continuing their gradual return to action, with defender Peter Ojemen the latest to be reintroduced.

The Rooks appear to have found a solution to their goalscoring issues too, with the added creativity of Starkey and fellow new signing Bobby Unwin aiding a side that is well-stocked in attacking talent, including those hungry for chances in Calvin Ekpiteta, Shae Hutchinson and Tolu Ladapo.

The task is now to keep everyone happy and build a squad to stay for the 2025/26 season.

With nine matches remaining this season, Lewes are in a mid-table scrap but stand an excellent chance of a top-half finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just nine points separate 6th place from 18th, and with the 13th-placed Rooks one of five teams sat on 45 points, every result is crucial.

This Saturday, Lewes face the stern test of second-placed Dartford at the Dripping Pan.

The Kent side have lost just one of their last 23 league games, although that sole loss did come in their last away outing, with a shock 3-0 defeat at Cheshunt.

Kick-off is 3pm as Lewes aim for their first win over a top-five side this season.