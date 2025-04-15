Struggles continue for the Dean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Dean succumbed to yet another defeat as their attempt to stay in Division one took another hit.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again with a depleted squad, The Dean knew that points were the only thing that mattered by the end of 90 minutes.

They didn't start great and struggled to get a hold of the ball and play any sort of football and were punished when Hunston took the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Platt had a good one on one chance but the keeper saved his effort.

User (UGC) Submitted

Again Platt had the opportunity to score but his lobbed effort hit the top of the bar.

Half time Hunston 1-0 East Dean.

The second half was much better for The Dean and were hopeful a goal was imminent, but their chances couldn't be converted.

Hunston doubled their lead with 15 to go.

Despite their efforts the away side couldn't claw anything back, ending the game with another defeat.

Full time Hunston 2-0 East Dean