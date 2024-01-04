Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle says he can envisage Brighton loanee Deniz Undav extending his stay at the club.

Brighton's Deniz Undav is thriving at VfB Stuttgart

The striker swapped Albion for the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan, with an option to buy, last summer and so far he has shone in his native country.

The 27-year-old missed the start of the season due to a knee ligament injury but since then he has scored 10 goals and bagged three assists in 15 matches.

His form has reportedly led to heightened transfer interest and according to German newspaper Bild, the former Union SG star will cost £15 million to buy, and this will rise to £17.2m if they qualify for Europe.

Now, CEO Wehrle, whose side sit third in the Bundesliga at present, has spoken about the chances of Undav staying beyond this summer with Die Roten.

“We are able to act and be competitive at all times. Deniz settled in very quickly at VfB and is an important player for us. We can well imagine seeing him in our ranks in the future too,” he told Bild.

Undav joined Brighton from Union for £6m in January 2022, before spending the second half of the season on loan at the Belgian club.

