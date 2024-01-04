Stuttgart CEO drops transfer hint on Brighton loanee Deniz Undav
The striker swapped Albion for the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan, with an option to buy, last summer and so far he has shone in his native country.
The 27-year-old missed the start of the season due to a knee ligament injury but since then he has scored 10 goals and bagged three assists in 15 matches.
His form has reportedly led to heightened transfer interest and according to German newspaper Bild, the former Union SG star will cost £15 million to buy, and this will rise to £17.2m if they qualify for Europe.
Now, CEO Wehrle, whose side sit third in the Bundesliga at present, has spoken about the chances of Undav staying beyond this summer with Die Roten.
“We are able to act and be competitive at all times. Deniz settled in very quickly at VfB and is an important player for us. We can well imagine seeing him in our ranks in the future too,” he told Bild.
Undav joined Brighton from Union for £6m in January 2022, before spending the second half of the season on loan at the Belgian club.
The forward, whose form could earn him a first German international call-up, scored eight goals in 30 games for Albion last season, but most of those came in the latter half of the campaign. It remains to be seen if Undav, whose contract at the Amex expires in 2026, has played his last game for the Seagulls.