Success comes at the double for Pagham Youth footballers

Pagham FC's new youth development set-up has gained its first two trophies – in their first season.

The new set-up has 15 teams across the age groups, allowing nearly 200 youngsters to play football. And further pride was had when the club had both of its U14 teams playing in cup finals recently. As reported last week, Pagham U14 White defeated Chichester City White 5-1 in the Saywell Challenge Cup final.

And in the Saywell Invitational Cup final, Pagham U14 Black put in a solid performance as they beat Felpham Colts Red 5-0. The game was played at Chichester City FC in front of a decent sized crowd and in awful conditions.

It was Pagham who took an early lead thanks to a thunderbolt from Ethan Anderson. Felpham had two or three chances they couldn't take before Lucca Ablitt gave Pagham a 2-0 lead at the break. A dominant second-half from Pagham saw Keith Tansey's side grab further goals from Beau Llewellyn-Palmer, Archie Winchester and a second from Ablitt giving Pagham a well-deserved victory as they become the first Pagham youth side to win a trophy. Pagham's player of the match award went to Ethan Anderson.