Summer transfer window: Italian Serie B side target Birmingham City midfielder, Preston North End have bid rejected for Peterborough United star and Notts County man heading to SPL

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
The transfer window is in full swing and the deals are flooding in around the EFL.

Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Friday July 5.

Italian Serie B outfit Sassuolo are considering making a move for Birmingham City midfielder Juninho Bacuna this summer. The 26-year-old midfielder was a constant presence in the Birmingham team last season, scoring seven times in the Championship.

Preston North End have seen a bid rejected for Peterborough United wide man Harrison Burrows, the Lancashire Post understands. Reports emerged on Friday morning, linking the Lilywhites with a shock move for last season’s League One Player of the Year. And it’s believed that North End made an approach for the Posh star, but saw it knocked back. A return to the table and follow-up offer is now understood to be unlikely from Preston.

Notts County captain Kyle Cameron is closing in on a move to Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone, according to journalist Alan Nixon. The 27-year-old has been an ever-present for the Magpies since joining from Torquay United in 2021. He played a key role in their promotion from the National League in 2023, which earned the defender a new two-year deal.

Luton Town and Birmingham City are on the trail of Tottenham Hotspur prospect Jamie Donley, according to Football London. Playing in a range of attacking roles, the 19-year-old talent managed eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions. He has made his first-team bow for Ange Postecoglou’s side and enjoyed prolific form for England’s Young Lions too.

