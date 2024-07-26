Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wouldn’t you know it: the schools have just broken up, Sussex’s Sunshine Coast is at last due to enjoy a splash of warm summer weather – and the football season starts!

Tomorrow (Saturday) Eastbourne United Association open their Southern Combination programme with a trip to Haywards Heath Town. Anthony Storey’s outfit will be playing their fixtures away from home for the time being, while extensive renovations, and the laying of a new 3G surface, are completed at Princes Park Oval.

The following Saturday, United welcome Bengal Tigers in an intriguing Extra Preliminary Round tie in the Emirates FA Cup – to be played at Newhaven FC. On that day (Saturday 3rd August) Little Common will be arriving at the Saffrons to face Eastbourne Town, in the same round of the FA Cup, a mere 14 rounds from Wembley.

And on Tuesday night this week, a healthy Saffrons crowd of 300-plus witnessed a fine game and a very special occasion. Town welcomed Hastings United for the first staging of the Roger Lee Trophy – to be competed for annually by the two clubs. Roger was a long-serving, loyal and much valued player, coach and Town member.

After Eastbourne Town v Hastings Utd match in memory of Reger Lee and Joe Knight, Joseph Knight, Hastings Utd's Kian Moynes and Stephen Lee do the honours | Picture: Josh Claxton

The match also doubled as a tribute to photographer Joe Knight, who sadly passed away in May. Herald readers will have enjoyed countless images through Joe’s lens of sporting events across the county. Joe was not only a highly skilled “snapper” but a lovely man of warmth, wisdom, good humour and constant willingness to support our community.

We sometimes speak too lightly of “grass roots” sport – almost as if it is something trivial or marginal, in an era when sport is so often sold to the highest bidder. But without roots, there is no growth and no stability. Thanks, Roger and Joe.

The match itself finished with a 4-0 victory for Hastings United – who under Danny Bloor, returning to one of his former clubs, and an ever-popular figure wherever he appears, Hastings have the core of last season’s sixth-placed side, with some impressive additions.

The visitors broke the deadlock just before half-time, and then crashed in three further goals in the final quarter of a competitive game. Town manager Jude Macdonald – now leading his team into the Isthmian South-East division after last season’s promotion triumph – was far from downbeat.

“I thought we were more than equal to Hastings for most of the match. With twelve or fifteen substitutions between the two sides, it’s often difficult for players to come on and get the pace of the game. We had two one-on-ones which should really have been buried, and their keeper Louis Rogers had an unbelievable game.

“Are we ready for Step Four? It’s hard for a newly promoted side to know whether they are ready. I feel as if we are – but I won’t know really until five o’clock on August 10 (Town’s opening fixture, at home to Beckenham Town). We are really excited and there’s no pressure on us.

“We know what we are, and in the camp we are ready. You don’t win sixteen of your last seventeen games (as Town did last season) with players who are not good enough for the league above. We deserve a crack and we’ll give it a good shot!”

Meanwhile Eastbourne Borough have been away from the Sunshine Coast this week! Manager Adam Murray took his squad for a training camp in Chester, ahead of their prestige home fixture tomorrow (July 27) against a Charlton Athletic XI. The match at Priory Lane kicks off at 3pm, and Borough will be looking to extend their five-match unbeaten run in friendlies so far.