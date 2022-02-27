Brighton’s slump in form continued on Saturday as they lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in their latest Premier League fixture.

Graham Potter’s Seagulls made it three defeats in a row yesterday while also conceding seven without reply and slipping to tenth in the league table.

It’s a poor run of results an has drawn Brighton within three points of slipping into the bottom half of the Premier League after a season that started so brightly.

After the defeat to Villa, Potter said: “We are frustrated with the scoreline but performance-wise I thought we were OK. We started well and their first goal came out of nothing. The effort and character of the players was very good.

“It feels like we have been punished for our mistake, especially for the second goal. The players tried to fight to get back in but it wasn’t to be.

“We were pushing and had some opportunities to attack. The boys kept going. Aston Villa are a decent side. They defended in numbers and defended well.

There are also fresh injury concerns with the Brighton boss adding: “[Adam] Lallana felt his hamstring in the week.

“We will see how he goes for Newcastle. It was only a small one but enough to miss this game.

“Adam Webster has had a little setback with his [groin] injury. So again we will see how he goes this week but looking unlikely for Newcastle.”

