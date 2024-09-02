But Crawley remain in a healthy position going into the international breaks, having two wins already in the bag.

It still promises to be a tough season ahead as the Reds looking to make the pundits eat humble pie once again.

And those two wins could prove to be hugely significant at the end of the season, if this supercomputer – published by OLBG – is to be believed.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks League One will finish and how many points Crawley will pick up.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

1 . Bolton Wanderers 91pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Birmingham City 88pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Huddersfield Town 81pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images