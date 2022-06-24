Super Sam and ex Ipswich Town man help Hastings United squad take shape

He has landed exciting former Ipswich winger Kai Brown – and has tied down club record appearance holder Sam Adams for another year.

Adams has made more than 600 appearances for the club and said: “To finally get over the line after three years of being at the top it was an easy decision for me to stay on another year, as long as Gaz wanted me to.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s by far the most enjoyable time I’ve had at the club and I can’t wait to get started again.”

Sam Adams, left, has now joined skipper Jack Dixon in committing to the HUFC cause for 22-23 / Picture: Scott White

Elphick said: “It’s simple, he’s the best teammate I’ve ever had, he’s a Hastings legend and sets the standards on and off the pitch.”

CEO Billy Wood added: “Sammy is so important to this football club … as every year goes by I couldn’t imagine a squad without him part of it.”

Meanwhile 21-year-old attacker Brown joins the Us following spells at Ipswich and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Brown said: “I can’t wait to get going, I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season and meeting the players and staff.

"I had a chat with the manager and it was really positive. My ambitions for my career match with the club’s which is always a good sign.

"Hastings United is a great club with a great fan base, who I can’t wait to play in front of. I am hoping to give you goals, assists and creativity to get you up off your seats... COYU!”