Super Sunday at Ringmer AFC, but weekend is mixed

The 4s started their league campaign in Div. 5 South of MSFL with a thumping 6-0 win away at Lectern Lights 2s to record their biggest ever win.

Striker Harry Ovenden scored a hat-trick, veteran Chris Callow got two and debutant Nick Martin grabbed the other.

However, that was the only victory on the day with the 1st team beaten at home 4-2 by Reigate Priory and the twos losing 3-1 to AFC Varndeanian 2s in their opening Division 1 fixture.

Ringmer AFC's U18 Blues

A day later, it was a super Sunday to remember with three teams in action at the CCG, all recording wins – with 18 goals scored and only three conceded across the games.

First up was the U18s, who had secured the U17 league title last season, winning a competitive opening game in the MSFL U18 Division 1 against Hurstpierpoint.

Jake Barber from the spot, Patrick Muldoon and Joe Sinclair got the goals. Jack Craig was man of the match.

The newly formed U18s Blues, with the majority of players graduating from last season’s Ringmer Rovers Junior FC U16s, started their season in the Crowborough and District Junior Football League U18 C Division in style with a thumping 8-0 victory versus Tunbridge Wells Foresters U17 Athletico.

Matt Branton scored and there was a brace each for Josh Akehurst and Lee Sellens, all in the first half. After the break Isaac Taylor and two more from MoM Sellens rounded off the scoring.

The final game of the day saw Ringmer AFC Ladies start their new season with a 7-1 win over Newhaven Ladies Development XI.