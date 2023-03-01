Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Dominic Telford missed a late penalty for Crawley Town in their 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford.
Dominic Telford missed a late penalty for Crawley Town in their 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford.
Dominic Telford missed a late penalty for Crawley Town in their 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford.

Supercomputer delivers new verdict on Crawley Town's survival hopes after game in hand at Tranmere Rovers goes begging

Crawley Town remain in the drop zone after defeat at Tranmere Rovers last night.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
56 minutes ago

Jordan Turnbull’s 68th minute strike consigned Crawley to a fourth successive league defeat, but Scott Lindsey’s men will have been left wondering how they didn’t leave the Wirral with at least a point.

Crawley were handed a lifeline on 80 minutes when Joel Lynch was bundled over in the box, but Dom Telford blazed his spot kick over the crossbar.

Here’s how that defeat has changed their predicted points total and finish, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Crawley Town news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+28)

Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

Photo: Pete Norton:

Photo Sales

2. Stevenage - 82pts (+22)

Win the league: 14% Promotion chances: 69% Play-off chances: 30%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Carlisle United - 77pts (+22)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 48%

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town - 77pts (+19)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 50%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Tranmere Rovers