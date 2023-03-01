Crawley Town remain in the drop zone after defeat at Tranmere Rovers last night.

Jordan Turnbull’s 68th minute strike consigned Crawley to a fourth successive league defeat, but Scott Lindsey’s men will have been left wondering how they didn’t leave the Wirral with at least a point.

Crawley were handed a lifeline on 80 minutes when Joel Lynch was bundled over in the box, but Dom Telford blazed his spot kick over the crossbar.

Here’s how that defeat has changed their predicted points total and finish, according to the supercomputer.

1 . Leyton Orient - 90pts (+28) Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 82pts (+22) Win the league: 14% Promotion chances: 69% Play-off chances: 30% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+22) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 48% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Northampton Town - 77pts (+19) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales