Crawley Town ended a six game losing streak with victory over Harrogate Town.
Supercomputer gives Crawley Town improved chance of survival after win over Harrogate Town, plus how many points the Reds, Rochdale and Hartlepool United will get - picture gallery

Crawley Town bolstered their survival hopes with a fine win over Harrogate Town.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

It was made even better after Hartlepool could only draw and Rochdale were beaten.

It leaves the Reds just one point behind Pools and with a better goal difference and two games in hand.

Harrogate also remain in touching distance, six points ahead and having played two games more.

Crawley will now be confident of creating space with the drop two after finally ending their long losing streak.

The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the bottom two will look.

Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

1. Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27)

Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

Photo: Pete Norton:

Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36%

2. Stevenage - 81pts (+21)

Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36%

Photo: Pete Norton

Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42%

3. Carlisle United - 80pts (+25)

Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42%

Photo: Stu Forster

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51%

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+16)

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51%

Photo: Chris Holloway

