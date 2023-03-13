Crawley Town bolstered their survival hopes with a fine win over Harrogate Town.

It was made even better after Hartlepool could only draw and Rochdale were beaten.

It leaves the Reds just one point behind Pools and with a better goal difference and two games in hand.

Harrogate also remain in touching distance, six points ahead and having played two games more.

Crawley will now be confident of creating space with the drop two after finally ending their long losing streak.

The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the bottom two will look.

1 . Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27) Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 81pts (+21) Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Carlisle United - 80pts (+25) Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Mansfield Town - 76pts (+16) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales