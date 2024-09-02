Brighton and Hove Albion go into the international break third in the early Premier League table after the weekend draw at Arsenal.Brighton and Hove Albion go into the international break third in the early Premier League table after the weekend draw at Arsenal.
Supercomputer gives verdict on Brighton and Hove Albion's finishing position after Arsenal draw, plus Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Southampton battle against the drop

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:15 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 11:17 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion picked up a big point at Arsenal after coming from behind.

The Seagulls made the most of Declan Rice’s controverial red card to level through João Pedro, though they were unable kick on and claim a memorable win.

It leaves Fabian Hurzeler’s side sitting third in the early season table going into next weekend’s international break.

But where will Albion finish? Here a supercomputer – produced by Best Plinko Casino – gives its verdict on the Seagulls final position and who will be heading into Europe and going down this season.

Have your say via our social media channels and give us your predictions.

Get all the latest Seagulls news, here.

92pts (+61)

1. Man City

92pts (+61) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+44)

2. Arsenal

83pts (+44) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+43)

3. Liverpool

80pts (+43) Photo: Getty Images

76pts (+23)

4. Chelsea

76pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

