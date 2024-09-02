The Seagulls made the most of Declan Rice’s controverial red card to level through João Pedro, though they were unable kick on and claim a memorable win.

It leaves Fabian Hurzeler’s side sitting third in the early season table going into next weekend’s international break.

But where will Albion finish? Here a supercomputer – produced by Best Plinko Casino – gives its verdict on the Seagulls final position and who will be heading into Europe and going down this season.

1 . Man City 92pts (+61) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Arsenal 83pts (+44) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Liverpool 80pts (+43) Photo: Getty Images