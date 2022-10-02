Supercomputer predicting Crawley Town to JUST survive in one of League Two's tightest relegation battles ever with Rochdale and Harrogate Town
Crawley Town’s woes continued on Saturday with a home to defeat to Stevenage.
It leaves them 22nd in the table and just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.
It is a position which the supercomputer thinks isn’t going to get any better with the Reds facing a long slog to beat the drop.
Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
