Crawley Town are going to stay up by just one goal according to Supercomputer's latest prediction.

Supercomputer predicting Crawley Town to JUST survive in one of the League Two tightest relegation battles ever with Rochdale and Harrogate Town

Crawley Town’s woes continued on Saturday with a home to defeat to Stevenage.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 9:02 am

It leaves them 22nd in the table and just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

It is a position which the supercomputer thinks isn’t going to get any better with the Reds facing a long slog to beat the drop.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+26)

Promotion chance: 58%

2. Salford City - 84pts (+29)

Promotion chances: 58%

3. Northampton Town - 84pts (+27)

Promotion chances: 58%

4. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 42%

