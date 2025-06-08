Crawley Town will once again be looking to upset the odds by winning promotion from League Two.Crawley Town will once again be looking to upset the odds by winning promotion from League Two.
Supercomputer predicts final 2025/26 League Two table - and this is where Crawley Town, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United, Walsall and the rest of League Two are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Jun 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 09:27 BST
Crawley will be raring to go when the new season begins.

The aim of the game will be to win back their League One place after relegation last season.

They won’t be one of the favourites to win promotion – but Crawley have proved they know how to shock people after the dream promotion of two seasons ago.

It promises to be a tough challenge with plenty of other sides targeting a top three spot.

Chesterfield and MK Dons go into the campaign as favourites to win the league, while Bristol Rovers, Notts County, Salford and a few others will be expecting strong seasons.

So who is going to finish where? Here a supercomputer – produced by AceOdds – is predicting this is how the final table will look.

88pts (+25)

1. Bristol Rovers

88pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+13)

2. MK Dons

81pts (+13) Photo: Jane Russell

80pts (+16)

3. Cambridge United

80pts (+16) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+18)

4. Chesterfield

79pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

